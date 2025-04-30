Public debt reaches JD44.8 billion by February end

AMMAN — Jordan’s total public debt reached JD44.804 billion by the end of February 2025, according to figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The figure includes debt owed to the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF).

The ministry reported that public debt now stands at 117.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Debt to the SSIF rose to JD10.219 billion in February, up from JD10.110 billion in January, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

In January alone, public debt increased by 0.8 per cent, climbing to JD44.509 billion from the level recorded at the end of 2024. The debt-to-GDP ratio also rose to 117.2 per cent in January, compared to 116.8 per cent in December 2024.