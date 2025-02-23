PSUT team wins first place in CFA competition

A team from Princess Sumaya University for Technology achieves first place at the level of Jordanian universities in the 'Chartered Financial Analyst' competition for the year 2024-2025 (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A team from the Accounting Department at King Talal College of Business Technology of the Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) achieved first place at the level of Jordanian universities in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) competition for the academic year 2024-2025,

The competition is organised by the CFA Institute Jordan branch, with the participation of a number of universities' teams participating in the event, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The winning team is qualified to represent the Kingdom in the regional stage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and will participate in the Arab competition to be held in Dubai next May, which enhances the university's position at the regional and international levels in the field of financial analysis and investment.

The winning team included Sadin Khattab, Abdullah Zu'bi, Omar Abu Qayas, Sadin Marei and Talin Abdulhadi, under the supervision of Mudar Abdul Latif.

The CFA Institute is a leading global institution in the field of investment and financial analysis, and offers the Chartered Financial Analyst certificate, which is considered one of the most prominent financial and investment certificates globally and reflects the highest standards of efficiency and professionalism in this field.