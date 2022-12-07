PSUT team wins Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship

AMMAN — A team from Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) ranked first at the Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship (ACPC) 2022, which was held in Sharm El Sheikh.

This year's competition saw the participation of 145 student teams from 25 Arab and African countries, which were chosen from more than 3,775 teams that participated in the semi-finals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

PSUT Acting President Wijdan Abu Al Hayja conveyed the congratulations of HRH Princess Sumaya, chairperson of PSUT's board of trustees, to the winning team and its supervisor.

Princess Sumaya also expressed her pride in this achievement, which reflects the university's excellence at the local and regional levels.