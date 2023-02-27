PSUT holds workshop on ‘Digital Business Tools’, signs MoUs with Croatian universities

AMMAN — As part of the “ELEGANT” project supported by the European Union Erasmus, Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) has held a workshop on “Digital Business Tools”.

The workshop, which was organised by the Digital Research Centre, CREDO, was attended by a number of university professors and students at the Croatian University of Dubrovnik, according to a PSUT statement.

Alongside the workshop, PSUT and Dubrovnik, Croatian UNIDU, and Zagreb Croatian UNIZG, signed two memoranda of understanding. The MoUs were signed by PSUT president, Professor Wejdan Abu Elhaija, and vice-president of UNIDU, Professor Nebosha Borum, and vice-president for international and international affairs for institutional cooperation, of UNIZG, Professor Yurika Pavić. The MoUs aim to strengthen cooperation in the academic and research fields, and student exchange between PSUT and the Croatian universities.

The workshop addressed several topics, including: Digital business transformation, digital brand management, marketing innovation, and the future of higher education: rankings and accreditations. Business School staff and students have participated in these workshops besides the PSUT Elegant team.