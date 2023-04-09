PSUT explores use of AI software ‘ChatGPT’ in teaching, research

Princess Sumaya University for Technology has formed a committee to study the most appropriate ways to use ChatGPT AI in teaching and research (Photo courtesy of PSUT)

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) has formed a specialised committee, chaired by Professor of Computer Science Jafar Al Saraireh, and a group of faculty members specialising in computer science and artificial intelligence, to study the most appropriate ways to use ChatGPT in teaching and research processes.

The committee is also intended to develop ways to overcome the potential challenges of the technology, particularly amid the emergence of ethical and academic concerns, such as how easy it is for students to create summaries of their assignments and scientific research duties, according to a statement from the university.

PSUT President Wejdan Abu Elhaija stated that in recognition of the fact that students, faculty members and employees will use artificial intelligence and ChatGPT technology, the committee was formed to conduct studies on how to best utilise these technologies, avoid their potential harm and understand students’ use of these tools. The committee’s ultimate aim is to start drafting the required regulations for approval by the Deans’ Council, she said.

Because university students are likely to interact with these tools, faculty members will need to carefully consider how to adapt to this idea in accordance with future regulations. The university wants its students to learn how to use artificial intelligence tools properly, as they will be part of their professional life when they enter the job market, the statement said.

In her meeting with the school deans, Abu Elhaija emphasised the importance of empowering students to use and adapt to modern technology and promote its ethical use in line with the university’s vision.

The university president also stated that PSUT should neither ignore nor conceal its use of AI technology, but should rather use AI to serve the educational process in accordance with the international regulations for the ethics of Science and Technology, as well as the Charter of Ethics of Science and Technology in the Arab region. This is especially important since the university established a “Scientific Research Ethics Unit” in 2019.