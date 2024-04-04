You are here
PSD starts releasing prisoners under General Pardon Law
By JT - Apr 04,2024 - Last updated at Apr 04,2024
AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) started releasing prisoners eligible for the General Pardon, Director of the Rehabilitation and Correction Centres Department, Col. Falah Majali, said on Wednesday.
The administrative release procedures, which include tasks such as returning cash or personal belongings, are carried out by the rehabilitation and correctional centres in less than 15 minutes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.
Majali urged the pardoned inmates to view this opportunity as a turning point in their lives, encouraging them to use the pardon as a catalyst for positive change, emphasising the importance of their reintegration into their communities as productive members and the avoidance of any criminal activity.
Majali also affirmed that all necessary legal and administrative procedures to implement the General Pardon have been completed by the PSD since the Royal Decree was issued and published in the Official Gazette.
The Royal Decree, endorsing the General Pardon Law for 2024, was issued on Tuesday and approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
This Royal gesture, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, marks the silver jubilee of His Majesty’s assumption of his constitutional powers and accession to the throne.
