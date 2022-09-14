PSD refers Luweibdeh building collapse case to Amman Prosecutor General

By JT - Sep 14,2022 - Last updated at Sep 14,2022

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate on Wednesday referred the case of the residential building collapse in Amman’s Jabal Luweibdeh neighbourhood to the Amman Prosecutor General, who initiated the investigation.

Amman Attorney General Hassan Abdallat said that the Amman Prosecutor General heard the testimony of several witnesses, noting that investigations are underway, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.