PSD issues warning on heater-related incidents, citing 12 deaths last winter

The Public Security Directorate released a statement on Sunday highlighting the heater-related incidents during the last winter, resulting in 12 deaths and numerous injuries (JT file photo)

AMMAN — As the cold season begins, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) has issued a call for the safe use of heaters and encouraged people to exercise caution when using them.

The PSD indicated that scores of heater-related incidents occurred last winter, resulting in a dozen deaths and numerous injuries.

The incidents were primarily attributed to the improper use of heaters as this practice can lead to asphyxiation—the primary cause of death in heater accidents, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. AmerSartawitold The Jordan Times.

The PSD conducts annual awareness campaigns through multiple media outlets to educate the public on the safe operation of kerosene, gas and electric heaters, Sartawi said, adding thatdespite consistent warnings over the years, the directorate continues to receive reports of incidents caused by negligence and a failure to adhereto heater safety guidelines.

Sartawi said that the PSD identified several common causes of heater-related accidents, including inadequate ventilation, using heaters for drying clothes or cooking, and cylinder leaks, emphasising the potential for accidents, such as home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas produced by the burning processes in heaters, which diffuses across the lung tissues and into the bloodstream, making it difficult for the body’s cells to bind to oxygen.

WHO warned that exposure to carbon monoxide can lead to difficulties in breathing, exhaustion, dizziness, and flu-like symptoms. High levels of exposure can be fatal, necessitating immediate action by calling emergency services.

In response to these incidents, Sartawioutlined preventive measures, emphasising the importance of regularly ventilatingindoor spaces, avoiding leaving heaters unattended while sleeping, and discouraging the use of heaters in bathrooms.

Sartawiadded that electric heaters should not be used for more than five consecutive hours, while kerosene heaters must not be refueled while lit and should be turned off outside the house.

Sartawi said that there arefive additional safety precautions for gas heaters, including inspecting cylinders and connecting pieces for leaks, ensuring the flame is consistently turnedon, and cautioning against entrusting children to replace gas cylinders.

The PSDunderlined the importance of keeping heaters away from confined spaces,such askitchens and bedrooms, identifying the stairwell as the safest location for placement.