PSD, HCD join efforts to make security centres more inclusive

The move is part of the PSD’s ongoing efforts to improve services for all segments of society (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD), in cooperation with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), has upgraded 10 security centres in various governorates to better serve persons with disabilities.

A statement by HCD revealed that the move is part of the PSD's ongoing efforts to improve both security and humanitarian services for all segments of society.

The newly equipped centres, including the Hashimiyah Reform and Rehabilitation Centre, are the result of a strategic partnership between the PSD and HCD, which falls within a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.

Key measures include providing sign language interpreters during investigations involving deaf persons, as well as specialised vehicles for transporting prisoners or convicts with disabilities.

The centres will also focus on improving access to information by converting official publications into accessible formats, such as Braille language for the blind, large print, electronic versions and sign language translations.

Investigation files are also made available in formats that meet their needs, the statement added.

The statement emphasised that the PSD has paid special attention to the implementation of the Building Code for Persons with Disabilities in its projects, which includes making buildings more accessible with features such as floor markings for the visually impaired, designated parking spaces, safe ramps and appropriate entrances and exits.

Reception areas have also been designed to be more welcoming to all visitors.