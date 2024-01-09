PSD facilitates entry procedures for World Food Programme’s trucks into Gaza

PSD announces the facilitation of entry procedures for several trucks belonging to the World Food Programme towards Gaza (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Monday the facilitation of entry procedures for several trucks belonging to the World Food Programme into the occupied Palestine towards the war-torn Gaza Strip.

A PSD source reported that 26 trucks belonging to the international programme entered via the Sheikh Hussein border crossing into the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing to Gaza Strip.

Out of these trucks, 17 are carrying basic necessities and food parcels, three are laden with canned goods, one with rice and five with clothes, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.