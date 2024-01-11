You are here
PSD destroys large quantities of seized narcotics
By JT - Jan 11,2024 - Last updated at Jan 11,2024
PSD destroys a substantial quantity of seized drugs on Wednesday (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD), through its Anti-Narcotics Department, on Wednesday destroyed a substantial quantity of drugs, seized in 33 cases with finalised rulings. This Action underscores the directorate's commitment to implementing legal provisions, safeguarding society against the perils of drugs, and curbing their proliferation, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The PSD said that 10,75,350 Captagon pills, seven kilogrammes of marijuana, 37,500 narcotic pills, 134 kilogrammes of cocaine, 3,752 kilogrammes of hashish were destroyed.
The PSD reiterated its dedication to fostering cooperation and coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, security agencies, and the Jordan Customs Department. This collaboration, encompassing operations and intelligence efforts, aims to prevent the infiltration and transit of illicit materials through the Kingdom's territories.
Destroying of the narcotics was carried out under the supervision of a special committee led by the Chief Inspector General of the General Security Directorate, the Director of the Criminal Laboratory Department, the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, and the Public Prosecutor of the State Security Court. The narcotics were destroyed in special furnaces with temperatures reaching 1000oC to melt, disintegrate, and strip the drugs of their properties.
