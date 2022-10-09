PSD conducts environmental campaign on Aqaba beaches

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has implemented a comprehensive environmental campaign on Aqaba’s beaches in order to preserve the environment and spread awareness on the harms of littering in the area (photo courtesy of PSD)

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has implemented a comprehensive environmental campaign on Aqaba’s beaches in order to preserve the environment and spread awareness on the harms of littering in the area.

The campaign — organised by PSD's Southern Region Command, Rangers and the Civil Defence Department (CDD) in cooperation with Aqaba Governorate and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority — involved some 350 PSD personnel cleaning Aqaba’s beaches, along with help from participating youth commissions and local council members, a PSD statement said on Sunday.

CDD, with its divers, conducted underwater cleaning tours near the Marine Sciences Station area, the PSD said, noting that the campaign was implemented in conjunction with other Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) campaigns.

Aqaba Governor Khalid Hajjaj said that monitoring campaigns have been planned to check up on any environment violations on Aqaba’s beaches, calling on visitors to the area to preserve the cleanliness of the beaches.

Commander of the Southern Region Security Command Brig. Gen. Jihad Qudah said that the PSD will not spare any effort to offer the best security, humanitarian and social services to Aqaba’s citizens and visitors.

Rangers Director Brig. Gen. Fakhri Qatarneh said that Ranger personnel, in cooperation with stakeholders, will always seek to preserve the environment nationwide, including Aqaba, given its status as one of the most important and popular tourist destinations in Jordan.

Qatarneh also stressed that Rangers will not hesitate to detect and contend with violations that harm the marine environment to ensure that these habitats are preserved.