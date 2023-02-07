PSD announces temporary closure of section of Desert Highway

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday announced the closure of the Desert Highway from Al Abyad to Al Hasa Bridge due to heavy dust formations that reduced visibility to zero, as weather conditions were expected to worsen on Tuesday afternoon.

The PSD called on motorists to take extra precautions and follow weather forecasts as the low pressure system that brought heavy downpours and snow across the Kingdom was projected to deepen, amid warnings of fog and low horizontal visibility, slippery roads and flash flooding, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The directorate also urged the public to stay away from valleys and advised those living in low-lying areas, tents or mobile homes to move to higher ground due to expected flash floods.

The PSD also urged the public to closely cooperate with public security personnel on roadways, and to follow instructions issued by the PSD and other concerned authorities, calling emergency operations centres if needed.