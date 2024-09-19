Prosecutor questions man for allegedly killing sister, mother

By Rana Husseini - Sep 19,2024 - Last updated at Sep 19,2024

The Criminal Court prosecutor on Thursday began questioning a man who allegedly shot and killed his sister and mother and left a sibling in critical condition in Balqa governorate a day earlier (JT file photo)

AMMAN – The Criminal Court prosecutor on Thursday began questioning a man who allegedly shot and killed his sister and mother and left a sibling in critical condition in Balqa governorate a day earlier, according to official sources.

The victims were reportedly killed by the suspect while at their home in Ein Basha late Wednesday night, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The shooting occurred following an argument between the defendant and his family,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The mother and one of her daughters died at the scene while a third sister was critically injured and rushed to hospital, the police official added.

The suspect then left the house and headed to one of the country’s borders in an attempt to flee the country, according to Sartawi.

“A social team was tasked with investigating the incident and managed to arrest the suspect before leaving the country,” he added.

A senior medical source said that a government autopsy revealed that the 46-year-old mother received multiple bullet wounds to the head and chest.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old victim died from a single bullet wound to the head, the senior medical source told The Jordan Times.

“The 17-year-old sister, who was critically injured, is currently being treated at a government hospital and listed in stable condition,” the source added.

Police said investigations are ongoing in the case.