Princess Wijdan attends Ikebana exhibition

AMMAN — HRH Princess Wijdan, president of the Royal Society of Fine Arts, on Sunday attended the opening of a flower arrangement exhibition, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Titled "Freedom", the event was held at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts and organised by the museum and the Amman branch of the Sogetsu Ikebana.

Ikebana is the classical art of Japanese flower arranging, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Amman branch of the Sogetsu school is the first branch in the region among 120 branches and study groups around the world dedicated to holding training courses to teach this art, under the supervision of Japanese teachers and experts.