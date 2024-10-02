Princess Sumaya presides over graduation of PSUT’s 2024 class

HRH Princess Sumaya Bint Al Hassan, chairwoman of the Princess Sumaya University for Technology’s (PSUT) Board of Trustees, attends PSUT graduation (Photo courtesy of Princess Sumaya University)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya Bint Al Hassan, chairwoman of the Princess Sumaya University for Technology’s (PSUT) Board of Trustees, led the celebrations for PSUT's 30th class.

Over five days, the ceremonies recognised graduates from PSUT’s four schools, with leadership from El Hassan Science City in attendance, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

During her address, Princess Sumaya began with a "heartfelt" moment of silence to honour the lives lost in Gaza, and to remember those suffering in Palestine and Lebanon.

She expressed solidarity with the affected families and acknowledged their courage and resilience, and extended her warm congratulations to the graduates and their families, celebrating top achievers.

Delivering the graduation speech, student Deema Naimi (Business Analytics) spoke on behalf of her fellow graduates, expressing gratitude for the university's commitment to academic excellence and the unwavering support from faculty.

Dania Abu Hassan (Communications Engineering), representing international students, shared her journey as a Libyan student at PSUT, reflecting on the opportunities and sense of belonging she found at the university, according to the statement.

During the ceremony, the princess honoured Sami Smeirat for his 15 years of dedicated service as a board trustee and congratulated him on his recent appointment as minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship.

Tributes were also paid to the late Raja Samawi, whose work "greatly" shaped the development of El Hassan Science City, and to long-serving staff members who are retiring this year.

PSUT President Wejdan Abu Elhaija highlighted the university’s 95 per cent employability rate and its growing reputation as a leader in technology and innovation, encouraging graduates to carry forward PSUT’s spirit of excellence into their futures, the statement said.

The ceremonies concluded with a poignant moment as Princess Sumaya presented a degree certificate to the family of the late Oraib Sahli, who completed his master’s degree just before his "tragic passing" in 2024, according to the statement.