Princess Sumaya Leads PSUT’s Class of 2024 Graduation

HRH Princess Sumaya Bint Al Hassan, chairwoman of the Princess Sumaya University for Technology’s (PSUT) Board of Trustees, attends PSUT graduation (Photo courtesy of Princess Sumaya University)

AMMAN - HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, led the celebrations for Princess Sumaya University for Technology’s (PSUT) 30th graduating class.

Over five days, the commencement ceremonies recognised graduates from PSUT’s four schools, with leadership from El Hassan Science City in attendance.

During her address, HRH began with a heartfelt moment of silence to honour the lives lost in Gaza, and to remember those suffering in Palestine and Lebanon.

She expressed solidarity with the affected families and acknowledged their courage and resilience.

HRH then extended her warm congratulations to the graduates and their families, celebrating top achievers, including Zein Alshraideh, the highest-ranked student for the academic year 2023-2024, and Sandy Yaqoub Mikel, recipient of the Distinguished Student Award. Special recognition was also given to those who excelled in international competitions.

Among the student speakers, Deema Naimi (Business Analytics) spoke on behalf of her fellow graduates, expressing gratitude for the university's commitment to academic excellence and the unwavering support from faculty.

Dania Abu Al-Hassan (Communications Engineering), representing international students, shared her journey as a Libyan student at PSUT, reflecting on the opportunities and sense of belonging she found at the university.

During the ceremony, HRH honoured Eng. Sami Smeirat for his 15 years of dedicated service as a board trustee and congratulated him on his recent appointment as Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

Tributes were also paid to the late Eng. Raja Samawi, whose work greatly shaped the development of El Hassan Science City, and to long-serving staff members who are retiring this year.

PSUT President Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija highlighted the university’s 95% employability rate and its growing reputation as a leader in technology and innovation, encouraging graduates to carry forward PSUT’s spirit of excellence into their futures.

The ceremonies concluded with a poignant moment as HRH presented a degree certificate to the family of the late Oraib Al Sahli, who completed his Master’s just before his tragic passing in 2024.