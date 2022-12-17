Princess Sumaya attends workshop on rehabilitation of concrete facilities

HRH Princess Sumaya and participants pose for a photo during a workshop to discuss ways to evaluate and rehabilitate existing concrete facilities hosted by the Royal Scientific Society on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya, president of the Royal Scientific Society, on Saturday inaugurated a workshop to discuss ways to evaluate and rehabilitate existing concrete facilities, with the participation of a number of Jordanian and foreign specialists.

The workshop is hosted by the RSS and organised by the Jordan Concrete Association in cooperation with the American Concrete Institute, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess highlighted RSS’ central role in developing national building codes, as a technical arm of the government, adding that the society has developed more than 50 building codes, including the design and rehabilitation of buildings.

The costs of rehabilitating infrastructure represent a challenge for governments, the princess said, pointing to the need to find appropriate laws and guidelines of building renovations with the highest standards of concrete and building materials, in a bid to ensure sustainable buildings.

The princess indicated that Jordan seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the cement industry, which will reflect positively on facing impacts of climate change.

The construction sector produces 37 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, she said, noting that the concrete sector produces 7 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.