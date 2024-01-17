Princess Rym participates in RFC screening of first Jordanian 3D animation feature film

The screening of the first 3D Jordanian animation Movie (Saleem Film) by the Royal Film Commission (Petra photo)

AMMAN — In the presence of HRH Princess Rym Ali, member of the board of commissioners of the Royal Film Commission (RFC), a screening of the 3D animation feature film Saleem, directed by Cynthia Madanat Sharaiha was organised on Tuesday night at the Taj Cinema in Amman.

Sharaiha said that Saleem is the first Jordanian 3D animation feature film, took five years and needed the participation of 100 members from Jordan and other countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She said that the film sends messages of hope and resilience to all children who lost dear people or experienced war and disasters, referring to the tragic circumstances of children in Gaza.

According to the RFC website, after fleeing his war-torn town with his mother and two siblings, 9-year-old Saleem is now displaced, and forced to start life all over again.

Tormented by memories of the past, coping with the loss of his father, facing the intimidating antics of the playground antagonists, Saleem struggles to find his footing, the website added.

One morning, a mystical pigeon swoops into his life and uncovers what seems to be an old treasure map. Reluctant Saleem then finds himself on the path of a new adventure.

New friends Fares, Zeina and Abboud, rally around him, and together traverse the old town looking for the treasure. With a map for the journey, an anchor for clues, and a compass for direction, Saleem finds a treasure that he never knew he needed, according to the RFC website.