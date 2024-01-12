Princess Rajwa meets spouse of Singapore PM

You are here

By JT - Jan 12,2024 - Last updated at Jan 12,2024

HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein meets with the wife of Singapore’s prime minister, Ho Ching, in Singapore on Friday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein met with the wife of Singapore’s prime minister, Ho Ching, in Singapore on Friday.

The meeting took place as part of the official visit of HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Singapore, according to a Royal Court statement.

