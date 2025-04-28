Princess Rajwa celebrates 31st birthday

AMMAN — Today marks the 31st birthday of HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

Born on April 28, 1994, in Riyadh, Her Highness is the daughter of the late Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and Azza Bint Naif Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi.

On June 1, 2023, Princess Rajwa married HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

The couple welcomed their first child, HRH Princess Iman, on August 3, 2024.

Her Highness received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia and pursued higher education at Syracuse University’s School of Architecture in New York, USA.

She holds a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in the USA.