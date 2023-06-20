Princess Muna attends UJ nursing faculty golden jubilee celebrations

HRH Princess Muna poses for a group photo during an event marking the golden jubilee of the establishment of the nursing faculty at the University of Jordan on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — In the presence of HRH Princess Muna, the University of Jordan (UJ) celebrated the golden jubilee of the establishment of the nursing faculty at the university.

Arij Othman, dean of the UJ nursing faculty, said that the faculty is considered first among its peers in the Kingdom and has laid the foundation of nursing education in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

UJ President Nathir Obeidat expressed his belief in the faculty's ability to realise more achievements, referring to the alumni of the faculty who have made positive changes in the field.

At the end of the ceremony, Princess Muna distributed honorary plaques to notable contributors, including the founder of nursing programmes in Jordan, the late Abdulsalam Majali, received by his daughter and the first dean of the faculty, Fayqa Abdulrahim, in addition to a number of deans and graduates.