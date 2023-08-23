Princess Muna attends opening of GJU College of Nursing

HRH Princess Muna attends the inauguration of the German Jordanian University’s College of Nursing in Amman on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Muna on Tuesday attended the inauguration of the German Jordanian University’s (GJU) College of Nursing, which will welcome its first student cohort for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

The university’s president, Alaa Al Halhouli, highlighted the GJU’s achievements since its founding 18 years ago, notably establishing strategic partnerships with over 120 German research universities and 2,000 German-based companies and production units.

Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy Florian Reindel noted that the programme responds directly to the dynamics of the local, regional and international markets, equipping graduates for potential roles in Germany, which is estimated to require 300,000 nurses by 2035.

Jordan in particular has been identified as a potential source of human capital, especially in the nursing sector, he said.

Director of the DAAD Regional Office in Amman Benjamin Schmaling said that Germany will need 240,000 workers by the end of 2026, which gives GJU graduates an opportunity to access the German labour market after receiving training in Germany and mastering its language.

At the end of the event, Halhouli presented Princess Muna with a mosaic of the university’s emblem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.