Princess Ghida receives Spanish delegation

AMMAN — HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre, on Sunday received a Spanish delegation from the Pelayo Vida Challenge Programme, which is currently visiting the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

The delegates’ visit to the centre included a tour to its various facilities to get acquainted with medical services and technologies that it provides to cancer patients from across the Arab world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. JTB Director General Abdulrazzaq Arabiat said that choosing Jordan to host the Challenges Programme for 2022 is an opportunity to shed light on the Kingdom.