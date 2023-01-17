Princess Ghida inaugurates new game room at KHCC

AMMAN — HRH Princess Ghida Talal, the chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation’s and Centre’s board of trustees, on Monday inaugurated a game room at the children's department in the centre, in the presence of HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Talal and HRH Princess Rajaa Bint Talal.

The room was introduced as part of the centre’s play therapy methodology, which has a proven positive impact in raising the morale of cancer patients, and can improve their response to treatment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The games and activities room, located on the 6th floor, is 100 square metres and comes equipped with the latest educational, artistic and cultural items. The room will host music, drama, drawing and sports events hosted by specialists in each field.

The room will allow children between the ages of 2 and 18 to develop their skills and build their personalities, and is expected to receive between 10 and 15 children per day.