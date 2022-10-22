Princess Dina Mired attends United Nations’ 77th anniversary event

HRH Princess Dina Mired speaking at the 77th UN Day celebration in the Ras Al Ain Hangar, on Saturday (Photo courtesy of UN Jordan Facebook page)

AMMAN — The United Nations (UN) in Jordan observed the 77th UN Day on Saturday, reaffirming its commitment to support Jordan’s development and provide humanitarian assistance to those who need it.

Attended by HRH Princess Dina Mired, the event took place during a public celebration organised at the Ras Al Ain Hangar in the presence of representatives from the 18 resident agencies.

The celebration, which is observed annually on October 24, marks the anniversary of the UN Charter’s entry into force in 1945.

During the celebration, Princess Dina commended the UN’s work in Jordan and around the world.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank each and every UN staff member, wherever they are, for being the custodians of human values and principles,” she said.

This day provides the UN with the opportunity “to amplify [its] working agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, which have guided the organisation since its founding”, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times by the UN Resident Coordinator office in Jordan.

In his opening remarks, UN Resident Coordinator Ad Interim in Jordan Dominik Bartsch noted that the UN is committed to its humanitarian goal of assisting “vulnerable” groups amid surrounding global challenges, such as rising poverty levels and the growing number of conflicts.

He also noted the UN’s continued commitment to “supporting the government of Jordan... and accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals”.

Bartsch added that the UN has long-standing relations with the government and the people of Jordan, which has been “a true guardian of multilateralism, a generous host to millions of refugees and... a strong advocate for peace and stability in the region”.

The UN and the government of Jordan will soon be inking a new five-year Cooperation Framework, which will focus on “inclusion, addressing vulnerabilities and sustainability”, according to Bartsch.

In a recently released video message, which was screened during the opening ceremony of the celebration, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the UN as “the product of hope”.

“Today, our organisation is being tested like never before. But the United Nations was made for moments like this. Now, more than ever, we need to bring to life the values and principles of the UN Charter in every corner of the world,” Guterres added.

The event, which was organised by the United Nations in Jordan in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality, included interactive educational activities, dances and theatre performances.

It also featured exhibitions, introducing visitors to the work of UN agencies as well as bazaars, which displayed traditional sweets and handmade items such as clothes, jewellery and various types of artwork.