Princess Basma launches 13th Women’s Film Week

In the presence of HRH Princess Basma, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, the 13th edition of Women’s Film Week open on Thursday, celebrating women's voices from around the world through the lens of cinema (Petra photo)

AMMAN — In the presence of HRH Princess Basma, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, the 13th edition of Women’s Film Week opened on Thursday, celebrating women's voices from around the world through the lens of cinema.

Held at the Rainbow Theatre and organised by UN Women in cooperation with the Royal Film Commission (RFC), the event commemorates International Women’s Day and marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

For the first time, the event has evolved into a full-fledged film festival, offering a week-long programme of screenings, discussions and creative showcases spotlighting women’s experiences, issues and achievements.

In her opening remarks, Princess Basma underscored the power of cinema as a force for social change.

"This festival sheds light on the pressing challenges facing women, particularly the need for greater participation in decision-making and the breaking of harmful stereotypes," she said, adding: "It is also a powerful space for cross-cultural exchange and the amplification of shared human experiences."

The princess also commended the RFC’s continued support of the festival, applauding the contributions of women filmmakers, whose work often reflects “resilience and strength” in the face of adversity.

She highlighted the media’s vital role in shaping public understanding, amplifying marginalised voices, and advancing gender equality, especially in times of conflict.

UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sherry Ritsma-Anderson described the festival as "a space where women’s stories are told with honesty and power."

She noted that this year’s film selection reflects a broad spectrum of experiences, from joy and sorrow to resilience and resistance, and opens the door to “meaningful” conversations on international gender challenges facing women today.

Ritsma-Anderson also referred to Jordan’s progress in enhancing women’s political participation, noting that women now hold 20 per cent of parliamentary seats, surpassing the regional average.

UN Women’s Representative in Jordan Nicolas Burniat highlighted the festival’s significance as a platform for storytelling and advocacy.

“Women’s Film Week is more than just a festival; it is a stage for creative expression, dialogue and inspiration," he said.

Running through Tuesday, the festival features 14 international films addressing a diverse range of gender-related issues. Each screening is followed by panel discussions and public forums featuring filmmakers, gender experts, diplomats and industry professionals.