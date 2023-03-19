Princess Basma joins celebration of Int’l Scout and Guide Fellowship of Orthodox Christians

HRH Princess Basma poses for a group photo during the silver jubilee celebration of the International Scout and Guide Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in Amman on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma, president of the Jordanian Association for Boy Scouts and Girl Guides (JABSGG), on Sunday attended the silver jubilee celebration of the International Scout and Guide Fellowship of Orthodox Christians (DESMOS), which includes scout federations from 24 countries.

In her speech, Princess Basma praised DESMOS' achievements since its founding in 1997 and its contribution to the service and development of the Orthodox Christian scout movement in member states.

She also highlighted the partnerships and networks formed by DESMOS among scout organisations worldwide over 25 years, which reflect the values of cooperation, coexistence, acceptance of others, and mutual respect embodied by the scout movement.

These partnerships represent a reflection of the human values that unite humanity, she said.

Moreover, the princess emphasised the importance of the scout movement in the upbringing of young men and women. She noted that the scout movement instils values of belonging, provides life skills and knowledge, and strengthens the spirit of volunteerism. According to the princess, the scout movement is a platform for young people from different nationalities, religions, and cultural and social backgrounds to meet and interact.

She also emphasised the necessity of building a world based on tolerance, empathy and love, with a desire to serve humanity regardless of religion, ethnicity or gender. The princess referred to Jordan's example of coexistence, respect, and acceptance of others as a source of pride and strength for the Kingdom.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop and Head of the Jordan Churches Council Bishop Christophoros Attallah praised the DESMOS’ decision to choose Jordan as the host of the event, recognising the religious importance of the Kingdom.

DESMOS President Maher Sahlieh from Palestine, which is currently holding the presidency, said that through its network in member states, DESMOS carried out distinctive scouting activities that positively impacted social, humanitarian and environmental aspects in communities.

During the ceremony, Princess Basma presented awards to scout leaders. George Aboud from Lebanon received the Silver Phoenix Medal, the highest Greek scout medal, and Maher Sahliya received the Centennial Medal of the Lebanese Scout Movement, in honour of their contributions.

Leaders of scout groups from Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Serbia, Romania, as well as the president of the World Muslim Scout Movement and the president of the World Catholic Scout Movement, attended the ceremony.