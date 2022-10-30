Princess Basma honours former JNCW secretary general

Princess Basma speaking at event honouring former JNCW Secretary-General Salma Nimes and welcoming new Secretary-General Maha Ali on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma, president of the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), on Sunday honoured former JNCW secretary general Salma Nimes for her efforts in serving the commission and its goals.

Princess Basma, in the presence of Social Development Minister and head of the ministerial committee for women empowerment Wafaa bani Mustafa, praised Nimes’ efforts during her tenure as secretary general since 2014, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess noted the commission’s achievements and the esteemed reputation it has gained on the international stage as a respected body and national reference for women’s issues in Jordan.

Its work has contributed greatly towards the implementation of Jordan’s action plan on women, peace and security, which itself has been accredited by the UN secretary general as a case study for best practices in UN reports from the past three years, she added.

Princess Basma also welcomed the new Secretary General Maha Ali, stressing her confidence that Ali will make great strides for the commission and in promoting the aspirations and ambitions of Jordanian women in all fields.

Ali said that the commission will continue working in the interests of Jordanian women’s rights and issues, while strengthening its role in future social developments and projects within the Kingdom.

Nimes, who recently joined the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, praised the efforts of Princess Basma in supporting the commission and its work.