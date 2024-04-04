Princess Basma extends aid to families in Wadi Al Haddadeh

HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, president of the Goodwill Campaign Higher Committee delivers aid on Wednesday to the targeted families in the Wadi Al Haddadeh area (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, president of the Goodwill Campaign Higher Committee, implemented by the Jordan Hashemite Human Development Fund (JOHUD), delivered aid on Wednesday to the targeted families in the Wadi Al Haddadeh area.

Princess Basma affirmed the campaign’s ongoing commitment to its diverse programs and interventions, with the support of its partners, the campaign aims to enhance the living and economic conditions of underprivileged families across the Kingdom and bolster national efforts to tackle poverty and unemployment, the Jordan News Agency reported, Petra.

Princess Basma also highlighted that the campaign’s future programs will prioritise families headed by women due to the unique challenges and difficulties these families encounter.

She also expressed gratitude for the dedication of the higher committee of the campaign and its supporters in sustaining the campaign’s programs and initiatives, reinforcing the principles of solidarity and mutual support.

During her visit to the Noor Al Muhsinin Charitable Society, Her Highness extended support to the charity to develop the productive kitchen project, including cooking equipment and supplies, to assist in sustaining its work in providing free meals to modest families.

Princess Basma also visited a family in the area, where she was briefed on the campaign’s planned interventions for the household to improve the living conditions for the family, including maintenance and enhancements to their home.