Princess Basma distributes aid packages in Wadi Araba

HRH Princess Basma Bint Talal, president of the Goodwill Campaign Higher Committee, on Sunday oversee the distribution of aid packages to families and children in the villages of Rahma, Qatar, and Al Reisheh in Wadi Araba (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma Bint Talal, president of the Goodwill Campaign Higher Committee, on Sunday oversaw the distribution of aid packages to families and children in the villages of Rahma, Qatar, and Al Reisheh in Wadi Araba.

The campaign kicked off at the Rahma Charitable Society for Community Development, where Princess Basma highlighted the campaign’s ongoing commitment, in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development and its partners, to provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations across the Kingdom, especially those living in poverty enclaves.

Princess Basma also commended the board of directors of the society for their efforts and underscored the crucial role of women in driving community development in impoverished regions.

The princess also hailed the Wadi Araba Development Company for its substantial contributions to regional development, which include attracting investment and improving the living conditions of local residents.

Princess Basma also announced the campaign’s initiative to equip the society’s multi-purpose hall with furniture and audio equipment to facilitate community meetings and foster knowledge exchange among women. She also gifted clothes to 50 children from the society.

President of the Association Mona Ahywat outlined the objectives, activities, and challenges of the organisation. She also expressed her gratitude for the Charity and Goodwill Campaign’s comprehensive approach to supporting communities in the Araba Valley.

In the villages of Qatar and Al Reisheh, Princess Basma, along with volunteers from the youth and women’s committee, distributed food parcels to 120 needy families. She also gave gifts and Eid clothes to 85 students at Qatar Mixed Primary School.