Princess Basma bint Ali receives FAO Director General
By JT - Nov 09,2022 - Last updated at Nov 09,2022
AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali, founder of the Royal Botanic Garden and FAO Goodwill Ambassador, on Tuesday met with Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu.
The princess commended the FAO's "strategic" role, in particular the ongoing cooperation to support economic projects in Jordan's flora sector.
Jordan's Botanical Garden is "a beautiful and picturesque project", Dongyu said, adding that Jordan has much to teach the world about its "unique experiences".
