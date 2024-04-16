Princess Basma attends launch of 12th women’s film week

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma Bint Talal, goodwill ambassador for UN Women, on Monday attended the launching of the 12th edition of the Women’s Film Week.

The event, organised by UN Women in cooperation with the Royal Film Commission (RFC), was held at the Rainbow Cinema, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the inauguration ceremony, Princess Basma hailed the evolution of the Women’s Film Week since its inception, underscoring the significance of the thought-provoking films screened during the event, which serve as a platform for cultural exchange and shed light on global issues, particularly gender equality and poverty alleviation through the empowerment of women and girls.

Princess Basma also highlighted that the films screened at this edition of the event reflect universal values that bind humanity together, including the pursuit of social justice, fostering dialogue between nations and embracing diversity.

She also cited the success stories of women from various countries, including Arab nations, who play a pivotal role in their communities, adding that these women overcome challenges and transform them into opportunities for success, innovation, and political and economic participation.

Princess Basma further emphasised the resilience of women in conflict zones, citing the crucial role of women in Gaza in caring for their families and maintaining their steadfastness amidst adversity.

Mahdi Bakri, CEO of RFC, noted that this year’s Women’s Film Week comes under special circumstances, given the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Palestinians.

Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan, stressed that the rights and well-being of millions of civilians - men and women, boys and girls — in the region are at stake in an unprecedented challenge to humanity’s belief in the concept of shared values, the global system and human rights, including those of women.

She also hailed the role of women working with the United Nations in Gaza, Jordan, and around the world, highlighting their inspiration as a source of hope and affirming their right to a safe life, a better future, and good health, which remains elusive for many women worldwide.

Nicolas Burniat, the UN Women representative, said that the noble goal of Women’s Film Week is to connect, strengthen, and exchange relations between people and cultures, praising the efforts of all parties supporting the Women’s Film Week events.

The Women’s Film Week, which runs until the evening of April 20th, includes 15 films, ranging from feature films to short and long documentaries by Arab and non-Arab filmmakers.