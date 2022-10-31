Princess Basma attends Goodwill Campaign activities

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma, president of the Goodwill Campaign Higher Committee of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development, on Monday attended the campaign activities at Amman’s Prince Hassan Suburb.

Beginning at Asad Bin Furat Primary School, the activities included the distribution of winter clothes for 350 students.

Princess Basma, in the presence of the campaign’s higher committee member Kamal Al Awamleh, announced that the campaign will implement projects to improve the school’s educational environment, including maintenance work for a number of facilities. These actions fall within campaign partnerships with volunteer institutions and other supporting bodies.

The princess also met with members of the Mothers Council at the school and learned about the council’s role in cooperating with the school administration to meet the institution’s needs and improve the educational process.

The princess commended the mothers’ efforts to create an effective partnership with the school and to improve the educational environment, helping to better students’ academic achievement and serve the local community.

Princess Basma also visited an underprivileged family in the neighbourhood, where she was briefed on their living conditions and the campaign’s plans to do maintenance work on the family’s house. The campaign also is working to provide the family with furniture and other necessary supplies.

Youth committee volunteers at the Nozha centre distributed parcels offered by the Goodwill Campaign to 50 households in the region that are suffering from difficult economic circumstances.