Princess Ayah attends opening ceremony of Arab Games in Algiers

AMMAN — HRH Princess Ayah bint Feisal, board member of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), president of the Jordanian Volleyball Federation and head of the Jordanian mission to the Arab Games, on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of the 15th edition of the Arab Games in Algiers.

The ceremony was attended by Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, and dignitaries from various Arab countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

A total of 3,800 male and female athletes from 18 countries are participating in the Arab Games, competing in 20 sports. The competitions will be held in five cities: Algiers, Oran, Constantine, Annaba, and Tipaza.