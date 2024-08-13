You are here
Prince Rashid, Princess Ayah welcome Olympic delegation, silver medalist Mustafa
By JT - Aug 13,2024 - Last updated at Aug 13,2024
HRH Prince Rashid, president of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation, and HRH Princess Ayah, president of the Jordan Volleyball Federation, on Monday evening at Queen Alia International Airport welcomed the Jordanian delegation, which participated in the Paris Olympics (Petra photo)
AMMAN — HRH Prince Rashid, president of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation, and HRH Princess Ayah, president of the Jordan Volleyball Federation, on Monday evening at Queen Alia International Airport welcomed the Jordanian delegation, which participated in the Paris Olympics.
The delegation returned with a silver medal won by Taekwondo national team player Zaid Mustafa, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Prince Rashid and Princess Ayah congratulated Mustafa and the national taekwondo team’s head coach Fares Assaf for achieving the silver medal, wishing him and Jordanian sports further progress and success in the future.
The delegation was also welcomed by members of the Jordan Olympic Committee's board of directors, many taekwondo and Jordanian sports enthusiasts, and athletes' family members.
