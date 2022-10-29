Prince Raad ceremonially honours 74 cornea donors

AMMAN — HRH Prince Raad, chairman of the Administrative Board of the Association of Friends of the Jordan Eye Bank and Prevention of Blindness, on Saturday honoured 74 cornea donors and a group of the association’s supporters.

During the ceremony, organised by the association with the support of the Jordan Islamic Bank, Vice President of the Association Hanan Droubi praised the role of donors’ families and cornea donation supporters, stressing the need to spread the culture of donation.

She also highlighted the importance the association’s partners including the Jordan Islamic Bank, the Health Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Social Development Ministry, the Awqaf Ministry and others.

Member of the Jordan Eye Bank Committee Noor Qudah briefed attendees on the committee’s tasks in organising the collection and distribution of corneas for corneal transplants, spreading awareness among citizens, and urging them to donate corneas in coordination with the Eye Bank Friends Association.

She said that the success rate of the corneal transplant process has reached 80 per cent, stressing that cornea is taken within 24 hours of death following the approval of the deceased’s next-of-kin, provided that there is no distortion of the deceased’s eye.

Member of the Administrative Board of the Association of the Friends of the Eye Bank Association Ayman Huneiti referred to an advertising campaign that was launched to encourage cornea donation at drivers’ licence centres and border crossings, in cooperation with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department of the Public Security Directorate as part of its social responsibility efforts.