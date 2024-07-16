Prince Mired inaugurates disabled soldiers programme

Prince Mired Bin Ra’ad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers (HCDS) inaugurates on Tuesday the 10-month 'Disabled Soldiers Empowering Tourism’ programme, with the participation of fifty disabled soldiers’ (Photo by Sophie Constantin)

AMMAN — Prince Mired Bin Ra’ad, chairman of the Board of directors of the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers (HCDS) inaugurated on Tuesday the 10-month "Disabled Soldiers Empowering Tourism” programme, with the participation of 50 disabled soldiers.

The upskilling programme is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan, the HCDS, Amideast/Jordan and Boeing.

The programme aims to empower wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans, preparing them for careers in Jordan’s tourism and aviation industries.

Prince Mired, during his speech, said that the programme aligns with His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision of achieving equality, social justice, and economic empowerment.

“This programme is launched as a step towards progressing vital development goals, including the rehabilitation, support, and integration of disabled soldiers to enable them to obtain job opportunities and economic prospects in the tourism sector,” he said.

President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa and Central Asia Kuljit Ghata-Aura said that the idea for the programme emerged after meeting Prince Mired during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

“We were inspired by Team Jordan’s resilience and determination at the Games, where they won a total of 18 medals. We are proud to support their transition into fulfilling careers in aviation and tourism, creating new pathways for their success,” he said.

According to the HCDS, there are approximately 2,300 disabled soldiers in Jordan. The 50 participants in the programme were selected based on their interest in the tourism sector and their capabilities.

Director General of HCDS retired Brig. Gen. Moran Turk told The Jordan Times that the commission provides comprehensive support to disabled soldiers, including medical and electrical equipment, monthly salaries, recruiting and employment services, trips to Hajj and Umrah, and entertainment trips for families.

He added that the commission ensures a comfortable and dignified living environment for disabled soldiers by providing them fully equipped homes with essential household items and electrical appliances.

"We have also installed outdoor elevators for some soldiers to help them enter their homes more easily," he said.

Asya Yaghi, a psychological coach and member of the National Centre for Human Rights board of trustees, elaborated on the comprehensive nature of the upskilling programme.

Yaghi trains participants in psychological, human rights, and defence sessions, which account for 125 of the 220 total training hours. “I have been coaching since 1996, but for the first time, I feel that people are truly thirsty for this training,” Yaghi said.

“Because they are soldiers, the subject takes on a different dimension compared with those who are not soldiers. These individuals have chosen to be soldiers and use every part of their bodies to raise the Jordanian flag, but at one time, they couldn't walk, or hear."

Yaghi emphasised the importance of supporting these participants, saying, “We should open the doors for these people and give them a chance to trust themselves again.”

Participant Yousef Kharisheih shared his story: “I thought the car accident during my work could end my working life, but the program, under the directive of His Majesty, shows that 'our limit is always the sky.’”

Kharisheih noted that the program not only enhances English language proficiency, but also cultivates essential soft and technical skills, and provides tailored training sessions addressing industry-specific demands.