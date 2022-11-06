Prince Mired attends Association for Spinal Cord Injury Care event

HH Prince Mired and participants at the Jordanian Association for Spinal Cord Injury Care’ cultural activity event on Sunday (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — HH Prince Mired, honorary President of Jordanian Association for Spinal Cord Injury Care (JASCIC), on Sunday attended a cultural activity organised by the association in cooperation with the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers (HCDS).

The event featured the participation of Director General of HCDS, veteran Brig. Gen. Moran Turk, as well as spinal cord victims and their families.

JASCIC President retired Maj. Gen. Ali Otoum, highlighted Prince Mired’s efforts in support of the association’s activities that allow victims share their experiences and help them learn about spinal cord injuries.

Everyone, despite different interests or cultures, can provide support and be a source of hope for people with spinal cord injuries to help them enjoy a better tomorrow, he said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The event included an educational activity responding to questions about civilian and military casualties, and how to best deal with injuries in order to disseminate health awareness and avoid complications.

The JASCIC is the first association specialising in spinal cord injuries in the Arab world. It enjoys support of a number of Jordanian doctors, physiotherapists and specialists in the spinal cord, neurons, spine and bones, as well as a number of businessmen, volunteer activists and a number of the injured and their families.