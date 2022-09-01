Prince Hassan visits Al Qastal Industrial Estate

HRH Prince Hassan poses for a group photo during a visit to Al Qastal Industrial Estate on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Wednesday stressed the importance of industrial integration.

During a visit to Al Qastal Industrial Estate and some factories, Prince Hassan referred to the significance of thinking of new dimensions and horizons to realise self-reliance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince, during the visit, listened to presentations delivered by factory officials on work mechanisms and goals.

During a meeting attended by factory officials, industrialists and investors, Prince Hassan praised the role of local industries and investments in empowering citizens.

He also stressed the importance of focusing on strategic goals to realise productive businesses, referring to the significance of arranging priorities and ensuring harmony between the legislative and development visions, and preparing long-term policies within the Jordanian vision to reach the envisioned industrial track.