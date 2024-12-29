Prince Hassan receives members of national taekwondo team

By JT - Dec 29,2024 - Last updated at Dec 29,2024

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan on Saturday received members of the Jordanian national taekwondo team, in the presence of HRH Prince Rashid, president of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation, and HRH Princess Zeina Rashid, first vice president of the federation.

Prince Hassan praised the "remarkable" achievements of Jordanian Taekwondo, highlighting its growing international stature and the significant progress made by its athletes, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He congratulated the team members on their outstanding achievements and celebrated their contributions to the sport.

During the meeting, Prince Hassan honoured Coach Fares Assaf and Zaid Mustafa, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, acknowledging their dedication and success.

The prince also paid tribute to retired athlete Juliana Sadiq for her distinguished career.