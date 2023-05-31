Prince Hassan presides over launch of Jordanian-Japanese Friendship Association

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 31,2023 - Last updated at May 31,2023

Attendees of a ceremony announcing the establishment of the Jordanian-Japanese Friendship Association, held under the patronage of HRH Prince Hassan, on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A ceremony announcing the establishment of the Jordanian-Japanese Friendship Association was held under the patronage of HRH Prince Hassan, on Wednesday.

The event was attended by HRH Princess Sarvath Al Hassan, Princess Sumaya bint Al Hassan, Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, Their Imperial Highnesses Princess Takamado and Princess Tsuguko of Japan, as well as Sasaki Mikiyo, the President of the Jordanian-Japanese Friendship Association.

In his speech, His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of the historical and deep-rooted Jordanian-Japanese relations, which are based on mutual respect. Prince Hassan called for expanding cooperation between East Asia and West Asia.

His Royal Highness highlighted the significance of the association’s role in building and strengthening relations in various fields, emphasising the role of culture in empowering and supporting relations between nations.

Furthermore, His Royal Highness stressed the importance of business, science, and culture in building commonalities and enhancing peace, emphasising the need to develop a comprehensive cultural commitment based on dialogue and appreciation for cultural diversity.

His Royal Highness also called for the establishment of a regional knowledge system to share “absolute truths” for regional development, empowerment and individual advancement.

Princess Takamado delivered a speech in which she emphasised the significance of the distinguished relations between Jordan and Japan, which have been strengthened by His Majesty King Abdullah, Her Majesty Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s recent visits to Japan.

Princess Takamado pointed out that His Majesty King Abdallah has made several visits to Japan, reflecting the exceptional relations between the two countries.

Princess Takamado underscored the importance of Jordan’s role in the region in achieving peace and stability.

Princess Takamado characterised the establishment of the Jordanian-Japanese Friendship Association as “a significant step in the history of relations”, urging all to take the initiative and support bilateral relations as they approach their 70th anniversary next year.

“Today’s celebration of the enduring friendship, which began nearly 70 years ago, marks the beginning of a new era in the history of relations based on mutual respect,” Mazen Darwazeh, the President of the Jordanian-Japanese Friendship Association, said during his remarks.

Darwazeh pointed out that His Majesty King Abdullah attaches importance to the existing partnership between Jordan and Japan, based on the cultural exchanges shared between both countries during His Majesty’s visit to Japan last month.

Darwazeh stressed the importance of expanding relations with Japan at all levels.

Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro outlined Japan’s role in supporting development in Jordan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The ambassador stressed the significance of the Friendship Association in supporting and strengthening relations between Jordan and Japan.

Shefa’a Zghoul, the executive director of the association, presented the association’s plans to expand cooperation and establish more channels of communication with the Japanese community in various fields.

During the ceremony, HRH Prince Hassan and Their Imperial Highnesses were honoured, along with several contributors to the construction and strengthening of Jordanian-Japanese relations, in recognition of their efforts in this context.

The Jordanian-Japanese Friendship Association aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries and strengthen relations in academic, cultural, and economic endeavours.