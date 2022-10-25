Prince Hassan inaugurates Darat of late prime minister Ibrahim Hashem

HRH Prince Hassan at the inauguration of the Darat of the late former prime minister, Martyr Ibrahim Hashem, at German-Jordanian University in Jabal Amman on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan on Monday attended the inauguration of the Darat of the late former prime minister, Martyr Ibrahim Hashem, at German-Jordanian University (GJU) in Jabal Amman.

Prince Hassan paid tribute to the former minister as someone who sacrificed his life for the homeland and for the Hashemite renaissance project, noting that he was a man of ethics who carried the "hefty responsibility of instilling institutionalism".

The prince added that he was a "unique politician" and a powerful man of the law who assumed the position of justice minister in 1921, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince also stressed the importance of various creative works, mainly in terms of architecture, that convey a comprehensive outlook reflecting the civil image of Jordan, and the spirit and identity of Amman.

Prince Hassan also noted the significance of holding discourse on diversified and interconnected Mashreq cultures (eastern) that incubate the soul of orientalism, the unity of human consciousness and collective human values.

GJU, in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), has renovated the Darat to reflect the old architectural pattern of Amman. The building also overlooks downtown Amman and the citadel.

GJU President Aladdin Halhouli considered the restoration process a success story of cooperation with GAM to make the Darat a beacon of knowledge, cultural exchange and social influence.

GAM Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh stressed his keenness to protect architectural and civil heritage and spread awareness of the importance of maintaining this heritage.

Zainab Hashem, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed appreciation and gratitude for all those who contributed to the restoration of the building, which will remain in the memory of the homeland for future generations.

Former prime minister Ibrahim Hashem died in Baghdad in 1958 after Abdulkarim Qassem overthrew King Faisal during the July 14 Revolution. At the time, Hashem was prime minister of the Hashemite Arab Federation between Jordan and Iraq.