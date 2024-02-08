Prince Hassan congratulates King on 25th anniversary of assumption of constitutional powers

HRH Prince Hassan's letter in Arabic sent to His Majesty King Abdullah on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty's assumption of constitutional powers (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan on Wednesday sent a letter of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty's assumption of constitutional powers.

In the letter, Prince Hassan praised His Majesty's leadership and expressed his admiration for the remarkable progress achieved during his reign.

Following is the English translation of the letter:

"May peace and blessings be upon the Master of Prophets and Messengers, Prophet Muhammad, and upon all of his family and companions.

Your Majesty, esteemed Hashemite leader and my dear nephew, may the peace, blessings and mercy of God be upon you.

It gives me great pleasure and pride to extend my congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the assumption of your constitutional powers as King of Jordan, carrying responsibility with the utmost competence and merit, raising the flag of Jordan high and placing it in the position it deserves among the nations.

During your Majesty's auspicious reign, Jordan has witnessed remarkable progress and achievements to which everyone at all levels can attest, following in the footsteps of your father Hussein, may God have mercy on him, the builder of Jordan and its renaissance.

We ask God to grant you and your esteemed Crown Prince prosperity and success in serving our beloved Jordan."