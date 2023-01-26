Prince Ghazi meets with Evangelical Lutheran delegation from US

HRH Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad meets with a delegation of religious figures and bishops from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the US at Al Husseiniya Palace on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, on Thursday received a delegation of religious figures and bishops from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the US.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace in the presence of Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and Palestine Sani Azar, Prince Ghazi conveyed His Majesty's greetings to the attendees, stressing King Abdullah's keenness to support the Christian presence as an integral part of the region’s social fabric.

During the meeting, talks addressed Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty, to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and to combat any attempt to change the historical and legal status quo in the holy city, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For their part, attendees stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem in protecting these sites, praising the His Majesty's stance to enhance the principle of peace and his support for the Christian presence in the holy land.