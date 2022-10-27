Prince Feisal meets with World Taekwondo Federation president

By JT - Oct 27,2022 - Last updated at Oct 27,2022

HRH Prince Feisal with President of the World Taekwondo Federation Chungwon Choue and an accompanying delegation, on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), on Thursday met with President of the World Taekwondo Federation Chungwon Choue, and an accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Prince Feisal praised Choue’s efforts to promote Taekwondo at the global level, and lauded the federation’s keenness to implement training activities for children in refugee camps, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Choue emphasised Jordan’s “key” role in improving Taekwondo at the local and international levels, expressing admiration for the continuous progress and achievements of the Jordanian national Taekwondo team.

Choue, on Wednesday, visited the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation’s main project at the Jordan-based Azraq Refugee Camp.