Prince Feisal marks his birthday

By JT - Oct 10,2022 - Last updated at Oct 10,2022

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal on Tuesday marks his 59th birthday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Born on October 11, 1963 in Amman, Prince Feisal received his elementary education at the Islamic Educational College in Amman and continued his schooling in the United Kingdom.

In 1971, he went to the United States to complete his secondary education in Massachusetts and in Washington, DC.

His Royal Highness enrolled in Brown University in 1981, graduating in 1985 with a bachelor’s of science in electronic engineering.

In 1998, Prince Feisal graduated with a master’s degree in management from the London Business School.

During his years as an undergraduate, Prince Feisal also trained as a pilot, obtaining his pilot licence in 1982 and receiving his wings, after which he completed basic and advanced fast jet training courses in the UK.

The prince held the position of Royal Jordanian Air Force commander between 2001 and 2004.

A Royal Decree was issued on 20 September 2004, appointing His Royal Highness as special assistant to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

Following a long service in the JAF, a Royal Decree was issued naming Prince Feisal Adviser to His Majesty and Chairman of the National Policies Council.

Prince Feisal is also the chairman of the board of trustees of the King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence, and is president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, as well as of the Peace Through Sport Committee.

Prince Feisal is the founder and chairman of Generations For Peace organization.

In addition, His Royal Highness has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 2010, and in 2019 was elected as a member of the Olympic committee’s executive board, as well as the prince is a member of the FédérationInternationale de l’Automobile senator.

Prince Feisal has represented Jordan at a number of Arab and international fora.

His Royal Highness has six children: Their Royal Highnesses Princess Ayah, Prince Omar, Princess Sara, Princess Aisha, Prince Abdullah and Prince Muhammad.

On January 4, 2014, Prince Feisal married Her Royal Highness Princess Zeina Al Feisal.