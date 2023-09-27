Prince Feisal honours Jordan’s taekwondo players after Asian Games win in China

HRH Prince Feisal attends the medal ceremony of national team player Saleh Sharbati at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, the president of the Jordanian Olympic Committee and member of the Executive Bureau of the International Olympic Committee, on Wednesday presented the silver medal to national taekwondo team player Saleh Sharbati at the Asian Games.

Prince Feisal attended the medal ceremony of national team player Zaid Mustafa, who won the silver medal in the under-86 kilogramme competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince congratulated the national team players on their victories, praising the advancement of Jordanian taekwondo and the increase in the Jordan’s medal tally in the games to three after the national taekwondo team player Zaid Halawani on Tuesday received the bronze medal in the under-63 kilogramme competition.