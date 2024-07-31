You are here
Prince Feisal attends Ishaish's boxing quarter-final victory at Paris 2024 Olympics
By JT - Jul 31,2024 - Last updated at Jul 31,2024
AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, on Wednesday attended the victory of Jordanian boxer Ziad Ishaish who reached the quarter-finals of the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Prince Faisal expressed his pride at Ishaish's performance against Japanese boxer SiwanOkazawa.
Ishaish's triumph over Okazawa, the 2021 world champion and recent Asian Games gold medallist, is a significant achievement that brings him one step closer to an Olympic medal.
Prince Feisal, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, and IOC President Thomas Bach were present at the event, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Related Articles
AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and member of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Executi
AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and president of the Jordan Olympic Committee
HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been appointed by IOC President Thomas Bach to engage in crucial new roles on the new IOC commissions for 2014, a JOC statement said Thursday.
Opinion
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 29, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.