Prince Feisal attends Ishaish's boxing quarter-final victory at Paris 2024 Olympics

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, on Wednesday attended the victory of Jordanian boxer Ziad Ishaish who reached the quarter-finals of the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Prince Faisal expressed his pride at Ishaish's performance against Japanese boxer SiwanOkazawa.

Ishaish's triumph over Okazawa, the 2021 world champion and recent Asian Games gold medallist, is a significant achievement that brings him one step closer to an Olympic medal.

Prince Feisal, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, and IOC President Thomas Bach were present at the event, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.