Prince El Hassan launches dialogues centre at Middle East University
By JT - Jan 29,2025 - Last updated at Jan 30,2025
HRH Prince El Hassan, President of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF), on Wednesday presides over the launch of the Middle East Dialogues Centre at Middle East University (Petra photo)
AMMAN — HRH Prince El Hassan, President of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF), on Wednesday presided over the launch of the Middle East Dialogues Centre at Middle East University.
The event featured the centre’s inaugural dialogue session, "Youth and the Challenges of Dialogue: The Knowledge Gap, Value Systems, and Future Prospects."
In his address, Prince El Hassan underscored the importance of investing in human capital and embracing long-term, visionary strategies rather than focusing solely on individual projects.
He emphasised that true security is rooted in upholding human dignity and fostering regional cooperation across the Levant and beyond, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
He also stressed that good governance can only be achieved through mutual recognition and active engagement with local communities, transforming citizens into partners in development.
The Prince also highlighted the crucial role of knowledge-based media in shaping a national discourse grounded in truth rather than force.
Prince El Hassan also called for the establishment of a comprehensive knowledge base, supported by an index of multidimensional deprivation, to help stakeholders identify and address gaps in key sectors such as food security, education, healthcare, and quality of life.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Middle East University Yacoub Nasereddin described the launch of the centre in Prince El Hassan’s presence as an inspiration for the university to examine the root causes behind the absence of transnational thought.
He emphasised the need to revive the nation’s intellectual renaissance and reaffirm its pursuit of freedom, independence, and human dignity.
